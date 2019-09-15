UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Paris Condemns Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities, Expresses Solidarity With Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) France strongly condemns attacks on Saudi oil refineries and expresses solidarity with Riyadh, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in the early hours of Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind these attacks. Tehran has called these allegations false.

"France strongly condemns the attacks carried out yesterday against the oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais and expresses its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

According to the ministry, such actions can only exacerbate tensions in the region.

