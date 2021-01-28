Participation in Khartoum fair helped enhance Pak-Sudan trade: TDAP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's participation in an international trade fair in Khartoum (Sudan) from January 21 to 28, 2021, through the platform of the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP), country's embassy in Sudan, and the Ministry of Commerce, opened up new avenues for trade and economic relations between the two countries. TDAP Deputy Director Zufiqar Langah disclosed this to the media on Thursday. He said that the event helped generate business of around US$2 million. Agricultural machinery, pharmaceutical, glass industry and fruit processing sector received big orders. Deals worth US$3 million were under process and would soon mature between the Pakistani exporters and Sudanese buyers.

New exporters from PVC, PPEs and beauty products also received very encouraging response, he said and added that half a dozen companies from Pakistan were able to select new distributors and partners for registration of products and their local distribution in the Sudanese market.

The TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan arranged extensive B2B (business-to-business) meetings and networking sessions between Pakistani and Sudanese businessmen during the event. In addition, representatives of Pakistani companies visited local markets and superstore for networking and business linkages.

Zulfiqar Langah said the Sudanese businessmen and employers invited Pakistani companies on January 25 for business forum wherein detailed briefing on export potential of Pakistan was given to the hosts. Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan, director general of the TDAP, joint secretary (Africa) Ministry of Commerce and additional secretary (Africa) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan apprised the Sudanese side that Pakistan had great potential to cater to import needs of Sudan and under the 'Look Africa policy', Pakistan is looking for economic and trade relations with regions of Africa including Sudan which shares common bond of faith and friendship with Pakistan.

However, despite this, volume of bilateral trade was far below the actual potential.

Hashim Salah Hassan Mattar, President of the Federation and Dr Abdelhalim Eisa Timan Secretary General of Foreign Relations of Sudan, welcomed Pakistan companies and said that Sudan was entering into a new age and it would be looking for long-term trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

TDAP and Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan arranged a networking dinner at Al Salam Hotel Khartoum on January 26, 2021 for Pakistani companies and leading Sudanese business houses, government officials and members of Pakistani community of Sudan attended the dinner.

The Ambassador of Pakistan welcomed the guests and informed them that Pakistan was producing quality goods and services at very competitive price. He added that 17 leading companies from various export sectors of Pakistan have come to participate in International Fair of Khartoum to explore Sudanese market through platform of TDAP and Ministries of Commerce and Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. He apprised the guests that TDAP was also organizing first ever virtual TeXpo from February 1-5 2021 and Sudanese companies may participate in this 24/7 event to interact with leading textiles companies of Pakistan.

On the last day of event, SEZ Sudan invited Pakistani companies and TDAP representative for business forum wherein Sudanese buyers were apprised about the level of participation in the event and role of TDAP in export development of Pakistan. The briefing was followed by B2B session between business communities of both the countries. The ambassador of Pakistan also visited the business forum and interacted with the business community.