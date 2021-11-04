UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI For Using Coal To Cope With Electricity Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

PCJCCI for using coal to cope with electricity shortage

Pak-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Thursday recommended to utilise coal reserves to produce low-cost electricity in Pakistan on the pattern of China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Pak-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Thursday recommended to utilise coal reserves to produce low-cost electricity in Pakistan on the pattern of China.

PCJCCCI President Wang Zihai, Senior Vice President (SVP) Ehsan Choudhry, Vice President (VP) Safraz Butt, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and the executive committee members in its monthly meeting here unanimously approved the recommendation for promoting coal-based power generation plants in Pakistan.

Zihai said that generally, coal has four major categories; lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite but most of its heating value is present in carbon content which is valuable in all aspects.

Anthracite is top ranked coal, with highest carbon content that ranges between 86-98 per cent and has a heat value of nearly 15,000 BTUs (British thermal units) per pound.

In the last five years Pakistan has aggressively pursued coal power under the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative as well as outside it, increasing coal-based capacity from negligible to 4,620 megawatts. With seven other coal-based projects under construction, the country expects to add 4,590 megawatts by the end of 2026, Mr. Zihai added.

SVP Ehsan Choudhry shared his views by saying that at present, our total coal reserves are estimated around 184.5 billion tonnes which include the lately discovered deposits of low sulphur coal at Thar. Well-developed coal-fields are located in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh, he said. "We should explore coal and develop coal-fired power plants to not only lessen dependence on imported fuel but also to cut the cost of power generation for the benefit of the industries, trade and individual consumers, he asserted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Electricity Punjab Chambers Of Commerce China Thar CPEC All From Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

17 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands unin ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands uninterrupted gas supply to indust ..

58 seconds ago
 Distt administration to ensure availability of imp ..

Distt administration to ensure availability of imported sugar at Rs 90 per kg, l ..

1 minute ago
 President summons NA, Senate sessions

President summons NA, Senate sessions

1 minute ago
 US Consulate to enhance partnership in health, edu ..

US Consulate to enhance partnership in health, education, energy

1 minute ago
 US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly ..

US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly Passengers, Seeks Penalties in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.