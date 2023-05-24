PCJCCI to establish Pak-China Trade Portal to boost mango export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :China is a huge market for Pakistani mangoes and there is a dire need for joint efforts from China and Pakistan to glorify potential in this sector.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki stated this in a think-tank session of the joint chamber held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Wednesday. Ghurki said that although Pakistani mangoes were cheaper compared with mangoes in other countries but now the Chinese people pay more attention to quality than price. Therefore, Pakistan should diversify its varieties and produce high-quality mangoes.

He added that similar to Pak-China Knowledge Portal and Pak-China Technology Portal, PCJCCI is planning to initiate Pak-China Trade Portal as Chinese people prefer online shopping, and in this way Pakistani exporters could use this platform for mango exports.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying, "We should put more efforts in mango packaging, preservation, deep processing and transportation." Three-dimensional transportation channels by land, sea, and air should be fully utilized for rapid delivery. Especially in terms of packaging, the maturity and appearance of each box is the key to boosting sales.

He mentioned, "At the same time, we can establish large warehouse supermarkets in major Chinese cities.

With the improvement of people's living standards and the pursuit of nutritional diversity, the consumption of the king of fruit is increasing year by year in China."Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, said that as per the sources, Pakistan has exported 37.4 tons of fresh and dried mangoes to China in the previous years. At present, Pakistan's mangoes account for only less than 0.36 percent of China's total mango imports. In some major Chinese cities, most mangoes are imported from Southeast Asian countries. On the other hand, Chinese people are expecting more delicious, high-quality fruits from their friendly neighbour country.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that PCJCCI aims to provide a one-stop solution for both the Chinese and Pakistani business community. "Last year, we also conducted various B2B seminars and webinars to facilitate Pakistani mango exporters and Chinese mango importers because due to catastrophic flood the mango yields were badly damaged. We are also planning to organize such webinars and seminars again to establish long-term relationships between Pakistani exporters and Chinese mango importers."