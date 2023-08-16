Open Menu

PCJCCI Urges World To Reconsider Energy Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 05:36 PM

PCJCCI urges world to reconsider energy policies

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Wednesday that ever since the Russia-Ukraine war, global warming and the gradual depletion of non-renewable sources of energy such as oil, gas and coal are compelling nation-state including most of the European states to reconsider their energy policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Wednesday that ever since the Russia-Ukraine war, global warming and the gradual depletion of non-renewable sources of energy such as oil, gas and coal are compelling nation-state including most of the European states to reconsider their energy policies.

Sharing his views in a think-tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that many of them were opting for energy production through nuclear power plants, which was not only safer, cheaper and effective but also supports self-reliance.

Ghurki said that Pakistan too turned its focus on producing energy through its nuclear power plants (NPPs) - such as Karachi Nuclear Power Plants (having the capacity of 1100MW each), the Chasma-1 (325MW), the Chasma-2 (325MW), the Chasma-3 (350MW), and the Chasma-4 (350MW) - under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

"Recently our government has signed MoU for the 1200 MW unit 5 of the Chashma nuclear power plant, which is being built by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). These NPPs would not only increase the country's electricity production but also help save billions of US dollars that Pakistan was currently spending for running other sources of energy. There is a need for both educating the government on such feasible, reliable and cheaper options, and also increasing awareness amongst the common masses.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong was of the view that energy played a significant role in running the economic engine of a country. "The more energy Pakistan produces and effectively uses, the more it protects its economy from fragility and the more it has the chances to prosper. Thus, with national awareness and consistent functioning of Pakistan's NPPs, the country can surely save more money and energy," he observed.

He said as the world moved away from carbon-based sources and towards nuclear energy, it was imperative for Pakistan to be proactive by undertaking stringent measures in order to successfully complete the Chasma-5 nuclear power plant, including that of K-4 and K-5 in Karachi and M-1 and M-2 in Muzaffargarh.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid shared his views by saying that this project will definitely boost the economy of Pakistan. "Our government has initiated large projects with China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its benefits are having a trickle down effect. Progress is visible on projects of roads, Thar coal and Gwadar, while the GDP growth has risen to over 5 per cent and hoped it will be 6 per cent next year," he remarked.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that there was a need for both educating the government on such feasible, reliable and cheaper options, and also increasing awareness amongst the common masses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Electricity China Nuclear Thar Oil CPEC Gwadar Progress Muzaffargarh Chamber Money Gas Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to joi ..

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness ..

42 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

57 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

57 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

2 hours ago
UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

2 hours ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

2 hours ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

2 hours ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

2 hours ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business