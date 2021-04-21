UrduPoint.com
PD Removes Two Officers Of Explosives Department For Issuing Unlawful Permits

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:13 PM

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday removed two officers of the Department of Explosives (DoE) from service after finding them involved in issuing bogus and illegal licences to oil terminals by setting aside all safety measures and relevant rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday removed two officers of the Department of Explosives (DoE) from service after finding them involved in issuing bogus and illegal licences to oil terminals by setting aside all safety measures and relevant rules.

"Both the officers have been dismissed from service under the Efficiency & Discipline rules after they were found guilty during inquiries," a spokesman for the PD said.

According to the inquiry findings, DoE Deputy Director Mubeen Ahmed had intentionally issued/renewed/amended licences to 13 oil terminals in Karachi in complete disregard of law and rules, exposing the general public to serious risks and hazards by not complying with safety standards, said a news release.

The officer also issued licence to Attock Petroleum Limited on a fake and unsigned safety and completion certificate while the site was under construction.

Similarly, DoE Assistant Director Raj Kumar committed glaring illegalities in the discharge of his official duties and issued a licencse by misreporting the actual safety distances on the site and renewing several licences for tank lorries without carrying out necessary inspections.

He also unlawfully exercised the powers of the DoE Director General, Deputy Director, Regional Office Karachi in accordance with the approvals for licences.

The spokesman said the PD would never compromise on public safety and the rule of law, adding, all corrupt elements would be dealt with iron hands.

