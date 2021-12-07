UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 732.91m Flyover In Khanpur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:43 PM

The 44th meeting of Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved construction of a flyover at Railway track in Khanpur, district Rahimyar with an estimated cost of Rs 732.916 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The 44th meeting of Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved construction of a flyover at Railway track in Khanpur, district Rahimyar with an estimated cost of Rs 732.916 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development board, provincial secretaries concerned, etc. attended the meeting.

