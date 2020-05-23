Person With Food Delivery Bag Entered Bank in Moscow, Said He Had Bomb- Interior Ministry

An unidentified person with a food delivery bag has entered a bank in central Moscow, claiming that he had a bomb, the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) An unidentified person with a food delivery bag has entered a bank in central Moscow, claiming that he had a bomb, the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

received a message that an unknown person entered an office of a bank on Zemlyanoy Val Street with a bag of one of the food delivery aggregators and said that he had a bomb. Police and emergency services are currently working on the ground," the department said in a statement.