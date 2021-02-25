Pharmaceutical products export increases 24.92% in 7 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of Pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed an increase of 24.92 percent during the seven months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported pharmaceutical worth US $161.443 million during July-January (2020-21) as against the export of US $129.242 million during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 24.92 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of pharmaceutical products also increased by 26.

73 percent by going up from 8,903 metric tons to 11,283 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 32.60 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in January 2021 were recorded at US $22.547 million against the export of $17.004 million in January 2020, the PBS data revealed.

However, month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical witnessed decrease of 9.25 percent in January 2021 when compared to $24.845 million in December 2020.

\395