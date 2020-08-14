Pompeo, Austrian President Discuss Fostering Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna multilateral cooperation and boosting economic recovery after the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna multilateral cooperation and boosting economic recovery after the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Van der Bellen discussed the strong ties between the United States and Austria, noting the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II," Ortagus said. "They spoke of the importance of multilateral cooperation particularly in fostering economic recovery after the pandemic, including increased trade and investment ties with Austria.

"

Pompeo is visiting in Austria as part of his trip to four European countries, including Slovenia Poland and the Czech Republic.

While in Austria, Pompeo is meeting Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, and other senior government officials.

Moreover, while in Vienna, Pompeo will meet with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.