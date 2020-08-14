UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Austrian President Discuss Fostering Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:26 PM

Pompeo, Austrian President Discuss Fostering Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna multilateral cooperation and boosting economic recovery after the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna multilateral cooperation and boosting economic recovery after the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Van der Bellen discussed the strong ties between the United States and Austria, noting the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II," Ortagus said. "They spoke of the importance of multilateral cooperation particularly in fostering economic recovery after the pandemic, including increased trade and investment ties with Austria.

"

Pompeo is visiting in Austria as part of his trip to four European countries, including Slovenia Poland and the Czech Republic.

While in Austria, Pompeo is meeting Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, and other senior government officials.

Moreover, while in Vienna, Pompeo will meet with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vienna Van Austria Poland Czech Republic United States Slovenia World War Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Russia Plans to Complete Program to Recultivate Po ..

43 seconds ago

US Sends High-Level Team to Vienna Arms Talks, Exp ..

45 seconds ago

Play resumes in England-Pakistan 2nd Test

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.