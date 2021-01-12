(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) delegation led by its Chairman (North) Muhammad Khalid Munir called on Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here at FPCCI Regional Office, on Tuesday.

The PPMA delegation briefed the SVP about the issues facing the pharmaceutical industry. They also discussed Common Technical Dossier, Pricing, and other issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry.

On this occasion, Kh. Shahzeb Akram assured the PPMA leadership of full support by FPCCI in resolving the issues.

He said that the FPCCI delegation would meet Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health in next week and present the recommendations regarding the solution of the problems.

He added that in the current scenario, the services and textile sector had grown tremendously and was expected to grow further in the future.

Hamid Raza, Khalid Munir, Saleem Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Nasir Khan, Zeeshan Haider, Muhammad Asif Siddique, Haseeb Khan, Adnan Ghani, Uzair Nagra, Ahmad Shuja also attended the meeting.