UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Professionals In Pakistan See Cyber Security As The Most Significant Business Risk: A New Survey By ACCA Reveals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Professionals in Pakistan see cyber security as the most significant business risk: A new survey by ACCA reveals

Not a day goes by without a breaking news story about data breaches or personal data theft from large organisations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th June, 2019) Not a day goes by without a breaking news story about data breaches or personal data theft from large organisations. Cyber crime is one of the biggest risks to businesses to date and globally its estimated costs will reach $6trillion by 2021.

ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has teamed up with Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, Macquarie University and Optus to launch the report Cyber and the CFO. The global survey, which features views from 1500 ACCA and CA ANZ members, including their members in Pakistan, finds cyber security is not managed as a risk to businesses and is too often left to IT specialists to handle.

Highlights from the report show:
• Almost 60 percent of CFOs and finance leaders rank cyber security as the most important or top five business risk
• However, a third of respondents did not know whether their organisations had been the subject of a cyber attack. Few survey responses showed a recovery plan that included much beyond the hardware.
• Over 20 percent of finance professionals admitted they had no involvement whatsoever in cyber security within their company.
• And 10 percent of respondents did not know who in the business was responsible day-to-day for cyber security.
• Larger businesses placed a higher priority on cyber risks (8 percent), but small businesses were marginally (5 percent) less concerned or aware of such security risks.

Cyber-risk is becoming ever more complex with the integrated nature of supply chains.

Only 19% of survey respondents said they regularly audited their supply chains.

It is noteworthy that more respondentsin Pakistan than in any other countrysurveyed see cyber security as the most significantbusiness risk, whereas overall itssignificance as a ‘top five’ business risk waslower than in the other majorrespondentcountries.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan says:

‘Finance professionals in Pakistan need to understand and play their full role in managing cyber risk in theirorganisations. Weakness in cyber security is a significant business risk across all organisations. The ACCA Qualification ensures that our students and members in the country are developed and assessed in digital and technology competency to be in a position to lead organisation into the digital future.’

ACCA’s head of business management, Clive Webb, says:

‘The increasing use of technology within businesses to create commercial advantage comes at a price and that price is cyber risk. The finance community cannot stand by and leave cyber security to others in the business to manage. It is very complex, but it is essential for finance leaders to familiarise themselves with the issue.’

The report highlights the changing nature of the cyber threat. It establishes the financial and operational risks that arise and in that regard the finance community needs to keep abreast of the evolving nature of the threat and ensure it is managed appropriately.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Technology Australia Business Company Lead Price New Zealand Cyber Crime All From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Favors Extending New START, Slams US Manipu ..

16 minutes ago

Minister directs for developing potential tourists ..

16 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss and bowl in South Africa Worl ..

16 minutes ago

European stock markets pause before Fed update 19 ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over prot ..

16 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Name 4 Suspects, Hearing ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.