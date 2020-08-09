PSO starts importing Euro-V standard fuel: PD spokesperson

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has started importing Euro-V standard fuel as per the government directives to tackle environmental issues and provide high grade petrol in the country, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) said on Saturday

"Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, the state-owned Oil Marketing Company (OMC) - PSO - has started to import Euro-V standard fuel into the country. PSO is the first OMC to initiate the process of importing Euro-V petrol," the spokesperson said in a press statement.

He said primary aim of the high grade fuel's import was to protect the environment from climate change and global warming, besides availability better quality petroleum products in the country.

The spokesperson said the Petroleum Division had formulated the policy guidelines for switching of petrol imports to Euro- V specifications from August, 2020 and all imports of diesel would be conformed to Euro- V standard by January, 2021 to revolutionize the fuel mix of the country.

"These policy guidelines have been shared with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for implementation and ensuring import of Euro-V petrol and diesel in line with deadlines set by the federal government." He said the Euro-V petrol would not only help cut down the Sulphur content and control the air pollution, but also improve the health of vehicles that had been affected by low-quality fuel. "The government is encouraging private OMCs to introduce better grade fuel to protect the environment."The spokesperson said the PSO had also taken the lead in providing electric charging facility at one of its fuel stations in the federal capital, which was inaugurated Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan last month.

He said Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) had also set up testing labs for the examination of Euro-V standard fuel specifications before the OMCs started importing the upgraded version of petrol and diesel in the country.