UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSO Starts Importing Euro-V Standard Fuel: PD Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

PSO starts importing Euro-V standard fuel: PD spokesperson

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has started importing Euro-V standard fuel as per the government directives to tackle environmental issues and provide high grade petrol in the country, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has started importing Euro-V standard fuel as per the government directives to tackle environmental issues and provide high grade petrol in the country, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Division (PD) said on Saturday.

"Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, the state-owned Oil Marketing Company (OMC) - PSO - has started to import Euro-V standard fuel into the country. PSO is the first OMC to initiate the process of importing Euro-V petrol," the spokesperson said in a press statement.

He said primary aim of the high grade fuel's import was to protect the environment from climate change and global warming, besides availability better quality petroleum products in the country.

The spokesperson said the Petroleum Division had formulated the policy guidelines for switching of petrol imports to Euro- V specifications from August, 2020 and all imports of diesel would be conformed to Euro- V standard by January, 2021 to revolutionize the fuel mix of the country.

"These policy guidelines have been shared with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for implementation and ensuring import of Euro-V petrol and diesel in line with deadlines set by the federal government." He said the Euro-V petrol would not only help cut down the Sulphur content and control the air pollution, but also improve the health of vehicles that had been affected by low-quality fuel. "The government is encouraging private OMCs to introduce better grade fuel to protect the environment."The spokesperson said the PSO had also taken the lead in providing electric charging facility at one of its fuel stations in the federal capital, which was inaugurated Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan last month.

He said Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) had also set up testing labs for the examination of Euro-V standard fuel specifications before the OMCs started importing the upgraded version of petrol and diesel in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Oil Vehicles Lead January August 2020 All From Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

58 seconds ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

2 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

2 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.