PSX Closed At Historic High Level Of Over 70,000 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PSX closed at historic high level of over 70,000 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 694.73 points, a positive change of 1.00 percent, closing at historic level of 70,314.72 points against 69.619.99 points the previous trading day.

A total of 389,396,548 shares valuing Rs.17.273 billion were traded during the day as compared to 335,825,036 shares valuing Rs. 15.315 billion the last day.

Some 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

In psx, the three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 34,372,807 shares at Rs.

1.31 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 27,819,000 shares with Rs.6.17 per share and P.I.A.C.(A) with 19,039,000 shares at Rs.26.55 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.55.85 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,621.71.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.60.00 per share closing at Rs.1,350.00, followed by Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.1,700.00.

