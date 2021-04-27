PSX-Closing-2-Karachi (27/04/2021)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.100.72
Cherat Packaging Limited.203.31
Merit Packaging Ltd.15.97
Packages Ltd.(XD)472.24
Roshan Packages Limited.27
Security papers Ltd.134
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.(XD)770.37
AGP Limited.(XD)109.89
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.309.32
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.(XD)239.3
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.(XD)153.34
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.(XDXB)595
IBL HealthCare Limited.96.98
Macter International Limited.127.31
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.268.72
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd.(XD)832
The Searle Company Ltd.247.7
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.948.53
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.20.45
Hub Power Company Limited.(XD)77.6
K-Electric Limited.3.61
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.37.82
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]4.12
Kot Addu Power Company.38.98
LALPIR Power Limited.(XD)15.4
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.42
Nishat Power Limited.21.06
Pakgen Power Limited.(XD)22.97
Saif Power Ltd.(XD)15.52
Tri -Star Power Ltd.5.5
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.237.81
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.9.91
National Refinary Ltd.579.85
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.24.44
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.26
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.24.5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.353.2
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.84.66
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.75
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.36.3
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.75
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.21.6
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.19.41
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.48.15
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.65
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]7.31
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.82.16
Shakarganj Limited.39.9
Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Ltd.15.05
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.176.28
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.467.5
Ibrahim Fibre Limited.145.49
Image Pakistan Limited16.94
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.27.05
Rupali Polyester Ltd.33.61
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.89.12
Hum Network Limited.6.19
Media Times Limited.3.14
NetSol Technologies Ltd.165.69
Pak Datacom Limited.78.5
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.11
Systems Limited.(XDXB)449.29
Telecard Ltd.15.31
TPL CORP Limited.6.87
TPL Trakker Limited.10.79
TRG Pakistan Ltd.179.33
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.51
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.98.23
Azgard Nine Limited.34.02
Bleesed Textile Ltd.349.99
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.29.2
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd.395.1
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.243.95
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.96.08
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.45
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.48.96
Hala Enterprises Limited9.5
Interloop Limited.65.01
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]3.7
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.7.99
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.66.41
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.50.09
Mian Textile Industries Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]18
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.48.01
Nishat Mills Ltd.87.48
Redco Textile Ltd.6.32
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.44.07
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd.230
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Bilal Fibres Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]1.55
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]1.9
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.05
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.72
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.05
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]2.1
Hira Textile Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]3.08
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.298.65
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.9.75
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.41.13
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.81
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.
3.03
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]23.65
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd.50.2
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]4.64
Premium Textile Mills Ltd.335
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.22.9
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills.169.71
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.39
Sana Industries Ltd.53.5
Sana Industries Ltd.(R)10.01
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.10.33
Service Textile Mills Ltd.16.45
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.28.98
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd.17
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.269
Tata Textile Mills Ltd.57.5
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.50
Samin Textiles Ltd. [ DEFAULTER SEGMENT ]9.49
Service Fabrics Ltd.17.81
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.42
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.409.55
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.(XD)1499.99
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.899.5
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.25
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.(XD)155.08
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.9.82
Pakistan National Shipping Co.72.75
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.202.7
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.94
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.45.17
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.58
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11.11
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.14.22
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL-APR22.69
ASL-MAY22.88
ASC-APR14.44
ASC-MAY14.6
ASTL-APR39.22
ASTL-MAY39.57
ATRL-APR237.7
ATRL-MAY239.81
AVN-MAY75.18
AVN-APR89.01
ANL-APR34.05
ANL-MAY34.42
BAHL-APR66.87
BAHL-MAY67
BAFL-APR30.2
BOP-APR7.8
BOP-MAY7.86
BYCO-APR9.89
BYCO-MAY9.96
CEPB-MAY102
CEPB-APR102.69
CHCC-APR168.12
CHCC-MAY169
DGKC-APR115.99
DGKC-MAY117.01
ENGRO-APR300.34
ENGRO-MAY303.49
EFERT-MAY68.04
EFERT-APR67.55
EPCL-APR52.69
EPCL-MAY53.1
FCCL-APR23.04
FCCL-MAY23.2
FFBL-APR26.42
FFBL-MAY26.59
FFC-APR105.38
FFC-MAY105.5
FABL-APR15.9
GTYR-APR83.87
GTYR-MAY84.5
GHNI-APR258.19
GHNI-MAY260.49
GHNL-APR99.18
GHNL-MAY100.32
GGL-APR40.49
GGL-MAY40.49
GATM-APR49.15
GATM-MAY49.47
HBL-APR126
HBL-MAY125.49
HASCOL-APR8.91
HASCOL-MAY9.01
HUBC-MAY78.39
HUBC-APR77.09
HUMNL-APR6.19
HUMNL-MAY6.27
INIL-APR206.34
INIL-MAY208.61
ISL-APR85.1
ISL-MAY85.95
KEL-APR3.6
KEL-MAY3.68
KAPCO-APR38.97
KAPCO-MAY39.29
LPL-APR15.45
LOTCHEM-APR14.44
LOTCHEM-MAY14.56
LUCK-APR859.34
LUCK-MAY867.13
MLCF-APR42.98
MLCF-MAY43.23
MCB-APR167.13
MEBL-APR111.5
MUGHAL-APR97.62
MUGHAL-MAY98.01
NBP-APR36.25
NBP-MAY36.5
NRL-APR578.77
NRL-MAY584.4
NETSOL-APR165.66
NETSOL-MAY167.52
NRSL-APR13.65
NRSL-MAY13.5
NCL-APR48
NCL-MAY48.5
NML-APR87.68
NML-MAY87.99
OGDC-APR94.39
OGDC-MAY95.14
PAEL-APR32.14
PAEL-MAY32.47
PSMC-APR274.76
PSMC-MAY276.59
PIBTL-APR9.81
PIBTL-MAY9.92
PPL-APR84.51
PPL-MAY85.39
PSO-APR215.68
PSO-MAY217.63
PTC-APR9.09
PTC-MAY9.18
PIOC-APR126.46
PIOC-MAY127.56
POWER-APR8.63
POWER-MAY8.65
SAZEW-APR167.77
SAZEW-MAY169.38
STCL-APR24.5
STPL-APR14.1
STPL-MAY14.27
SPL-APR26.75
SNGP-APR39.94
SNGP-MAY40
SSGC-APR12.17
SSGC-MAY12.3
TGL-APR82.01
TGL-MAY82.53
SEARL-APR248.06
SEARL-MAY250.37
TREET-APR28.2
TREET-MAY28.5
TRG-APR179.41
TRG-MAY182.49
UBL-APR127.34
UNITY-APR32.07
UNITY-MAY32.45
WAVES-MAY19.56
WAVES-APR19.74