PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,061 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, gaining 1,061.63 points, a positive change of 2.67 percent, closing at 40,846.53 against 39,784.90 points the previous day.

A total of 364,131,735 shares were traded during the day as compared to 269,493,715 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 14.480 billion against Rs.10.574 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 257 of them recorded gains and 77 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 44,728,565 shares at Rs 4.02 per share, TPL Properties with 20,045,406 shares at Rs 16.39 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 14,285,841 shares at Rs. 1.20 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 158.50 per share price, closing at Rs 2,276.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 115.75 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,711.76.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 92.57 per share closing at Rs 1,147.00, followed by Bhanero Tex with Rs. 89.99 declines to close at Rs. 1,110.00.

More Stories From Business

