PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 926 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 926.92 points, a positive change of 1.51 percent, closing at 62,153.84 points against 61,226.93 points the previous trading day.
A total of 303,886,073 shares valuing Rs.14.687 billion were traded during the day as compared to 435,549,576 shares valuing Rs.15.972 billion the last day.
Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 267 of them recorded gains and 56 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 33,417,936 shares at Rs 4.
47 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 32,231,367 shares at Rs 122.01 per share and Pak Petroleum with 15,505,464 shares at Rs 107.37 per share.
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 38.50 per share price, closing at Rs.728.50, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with a Rs 38.17 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,518.26.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 93.70 per share closing at Rs1,155.63, followed by Rafhan Maize Company Limited with Rs 26.76 decline to close at Rs.8,276.25.
