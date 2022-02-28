PSX gains 476 points to close at 444,61 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 476.77 points, with a positive change of 1.08 percent, closing at 444,61.01 points against 43,984.24 points on the last working day.

A total of 208,122,492 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 241,639,931 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.063 billion against Rs6.737 billion the previous day.

As many as 340 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gain and 96 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Agritech Limited with a volume of 15,675,500 shares and price per share of Rs5.81, TPL Properties with a volume of 14,272,500 and price per share of Rs 31.09 and Flying Cement (R ) with volume of 12,934,500 and price per share of Rs0.99.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs233.33 per share, closing at Rs11,000 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Co, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs55.90 to Rs1473.90.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs83 closing at Rs 2172 followed by Unilever Foods, the share price of which declined by Rs50 to close at Rs21,400.