Open Menu

PSX Loses 53 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSX loses 53 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday lost 53.53 points, a nominal negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 65,603.09 points against 65,656.62 points the previous trading day.

A total of 354,153,110 shares valuing Rs14.435 billion were traded during the day as compared to 419,737,124 shares valuing Rs18.296 billion the last day.

Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 145 of them recorded gains and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elecktron with 31,074,761 shares at Rs 23.

24 per share, Telecaard Limited with 22,636,636 shares with 8.57 per share and PIAC(A) with 21,560,000 shares at Rs 15.60 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 400.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 111.12 rise in its per share price to Rs.9,000.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 310.00 per share closing at Rs7,890.00, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 22.50 decline to close at Rs 378.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mehmood Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

37 seconds ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

10 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

59 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business