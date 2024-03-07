PSX Loses 53 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday lost 53.53 points, a nominal negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 65,603.09 points against 65,656.62 points the previous trading day.
A total of 354,153,110 shares valuing Rs14.435 billion were traded during the day as compared to 419,737,124 shares valuing Rs18.296 billion the last day.
Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 145 of them recorded gains and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Elecktron with 31,074,761 shares at Rs 23.
24 per share, Telecaard Limited with 22,636,636 shares with 8.57 per share and PIAC(A) with 21,560,000 shares at Rs 15.60 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 400.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 111.12 rise in its per share price to Rs.9,000.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 310.00 per share closing at Rs7,890.00, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 22.50 decline to close at Rs 378.50.
