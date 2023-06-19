PSX loses 680 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 680.08 points on Monday, a negative change of 1.65 per cent, closing at 40,621.22 points against 41,301.30 points the previous day.

A total of 179,780,375 shares were traded during the day as compared to 156,023,085 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.624 billion against Rs. 3.746 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 54of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 320 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 27,671,924 shares at Rs.1.12 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 11,375,247 shares at Rs.1.58 per share and Cnergyico PK with 9,338,326 shares at Rs.2.91 per share.

Colgate PalmXDXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.76.72 per share price, closing at Rs.1,287.05, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with an Rs.74.33 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,065.33.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.80.00 per share closing at Rs.955.00; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.64.00 decline to close at Rs.1,736.00.