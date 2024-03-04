PSX stay bullish, gains 626.04 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 626.04 points, a positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 65,951.73 points against 65,325.69 points the previous trading day.

A total of 472,862,687 shares valuing Rs16.282 billion were traded during the day as compared to 344,227,410 shares valuing Rs 13.385 billion the last day.

Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 67,438,500 shares at Rs 5.

68 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 60,210,704 shares with 1.37 per share and K-Electric 36,839,432 shares at Rs 5.02 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 68.45 per share price, closing at Rs 2,530.50, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Limited with a Rs 55.62 rise in its per share price to Rs1,050.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 213.38 per share closing at Rs 8,636.72, followed by Philips Morris Pakistan Limited with Rs 40.33 decline to close at Rs 731.67.