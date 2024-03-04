PSX Stay Bullish, Gains 626.04 More Points
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 626.04 points, a positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 65,951.73 points against 65,325.69 points the previous trading day.
A total of 472,862,687 shares valuing Rs16.282 billion were traded during the day as compared to 344,227,410 shares valuing Rs 13.385 billion the last day.
Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 67,438,500 shares at Rs 5.
68 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 60,210,704 shares with 1.37 per share and K-Electric 36,839,432 shares at Rs 5.02 per share.
Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 68.45 per share price, closing at Rs 2,530.50, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Limited with a Rs 55.62 rise in its per share price to Rs1,050.00.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 213.38 per share closing at Rs 8,636.72, followed by Philips Morris Pakistan Limited with Rs 40.33 decline to close at Rs 731.67.
Recent Stories
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 221,2001 hour ago
-
Advisory for growers regarding sugarcane cultivation4 hours ago
-
Renewal of FWCCI membership till 31st4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 20249 hours ago
-
Dubai Business Conference, a milestone to bring investment: President ICCI20 hours ago
-
PCMEA delegation meets Customs Collector24 hours ago
-
Business world expects to witness era of 'Pakistan Speed' under PM-elect Shehbaz: PBF1 day ago
-
PFC to take part in 4- day Intel Hong Kong expo1 day ago
-
KTH chairman greets PM1 day ago