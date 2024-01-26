PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 484 Points
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 484.94 points, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 63,813.06 points against 64,298.01 points the previous trading day
A total of 412,823,322 shares valuing Rs 16.185 billion were traded during the day as compared to 460,691,033 shares valuing Rs. 25.248 billion the last day.
Some 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 98 of them recorded gains and 221 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were Pakistan International Airlines Corp (PIAC) with 66,176,000 shares at Rs.
10.34 per share, K-Electric Limited with 47,105,158 shares at Rs.5.15 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 31,070,396 shares at Rs.141.37 per share.
Atlas Honda Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.52 per share price, closing at Rs.408.77, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with a Rs.25.42 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,445.77.
Unilever food Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.400.00 per share closing at Rs.21,500.00, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs.82.29 decline to close at Rs.2,452.37.
