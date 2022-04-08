PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 657points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Friday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 657.75 points, with a positive change of 1.50 percent, closing at 44,444.58 points against 43,786.83 points on the last working day.

A total of 227,885,722 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 141,017,708 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.785 billion against Rs4.980 billion on last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gain and 72 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 19,721,010 shares and price per share of Rs15.10, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 17,718,500 and price per share of Rs17.61 and Treet Corp with volume of 16,879,000 and price per share of Rs34.18.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs2,339.20 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Co, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs39.61 to Rs1,349.72.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs60.35 closing at Rs765.25 followed by Hinopak Motor, the share price of which declined by Rs10.90 to close at Rs309.10.