KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 06, 2025

USD 282.6872

GBP 372.5818

EUR 322.6309

JPY 1.8767

