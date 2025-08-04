Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 06, 2025
USD 282.6872
GBP 372.5818
EUR 322.6309
JPY 1.8767
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 20252 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran for joining hands on Silk road, Gawadar to Chabahar Projects12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran business forum,Commitment to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion by 202813 hours ago
-
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION17 hours ago
-
PIDE’s deregulation plan promises billions in farmer benefits18 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets President CIKD18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20251 day ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities2 days ago