Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 06, 2025

USD 282.6872

GBP 372.5818

EUR 322.6309

JPY 1.8767

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

9 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

11 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

13 hours ago
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

13 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

14 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

17 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

17 hours ago
 44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaz ..

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business