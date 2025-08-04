Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Four ships, Tan Binh-259, Evridiki, Searay and MTR Chess-Master scheduled to load/offload Rice/Cement, Fuel oil, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday , Meanwhile four more ships,Tanja, Pacific Nexus, Bolan and CNC Dream carrying Container, Steel Coil, Gas oil and Chemicals are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, X-Press Salween, Kumasi, Victoria Kosan and Marangas Efessos left the port on Monday early morning, while another ship ‘Abilene’ expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 107,589 tonnes, comprising 71,604 tonnes imports cargo and 35,985 export cargo carried in 2,821 Containers (1,116 TEUs Imports & 1,705 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Tanja, Pacific Nexus, Stanley Park and DSI Phoenix carrying Container, Steel Coil, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and MW-4 respectively on Monday, while two more container ships, MSC Vittoria and Valence are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday.

APP/mzr/