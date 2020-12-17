Punjab takes steps to promote digital economy: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), a digital policy is being introduced in Punjab for the first time under which the digital economy, information and communication industry and e-governance will be promoted in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht disclosed this, while presiding over a performance review meeting of the PITB organized by the Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit here on Wednesday.

Hashim added, the modern monitoring system will ensure reduction of corruption opportunities and improvement in service delivery. Modern technology is being used to facilitate the citizens, he said, asserting, e-pay, Baldia Online, Qeemat Punjab, Police Khidmat Markaz , e-Khidmat Center, Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme and e-Libraries are links in this series. Issues related to cyber security and e-commerce are being fully co-operated with the Federal government. The services of the private sector will be sought for the rapid development of the IT industry. For this purpose, incentives will be given along with changes in policy and regulations, he added.

The provincial minister said that under the PITB, e-service centers would be expanded in a franchise style. The system of centers will be improved with the increase in services. Credit card payment will also be made possible under e-pay, he maintained.

All the participants including Provincial Minister for Information Technology, Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, Secretary Finance, Member Planning and Development and other relevant officers participated through zoom link.

Briefing the meeting, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that in the field of e-governance and automation work on Taleem ghar, e-transfer system for teachers, Smart Monitoring Of Development Projects, flour ledger e management system, human resource information system, the Charity Registration Portal System, e-Stamping, E-Filling and Central Prison Management System is almost completed while E-procurement system is under processes.

He informed the meeting that Punjab Information Technology Board was also rendering services during COVID-19. Live COVID-19 Dashboard, Imdad Program and Corona Relief Tiger Force App have been set up under Punjab IT Board. He added that various e-governance programs have been slowed down due to non-cooperation by the departments.

The Chairman also stressed on the need for financial assistance from Punjab Government to enhance the capacity of the IT Board in future.

The Provincial Minister directed the Chairman Planning and Development to make the use of Human Resource Management System a part of the policy for all matters relating to Human Resources and to ensure implementation by all departments under one system. The IT Board should further improve the system as per the requirement of the departments.

The Provincial Minister said that full cooperation would be ensured with the Punjab IT Board for overcoming the difficulties faced in e-procurement system and for the success of the system. Complete implement on EFOAS will be the success story of the Finance department, he added.