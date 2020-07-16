UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia's 3-Year Budget Should Reflect Spirit Of Constitutional Amendments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Russian authorities should take into consideration the citizens's sentiments and the three-year budget should reflect the spirit of the recently introduced amendments to the national constitution, supported at a nationwide vote, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Citizens have made this decision on our country's constitution, and we should take their sentiments into consideration in the context of the three-year budget. It should reflect the spirit and the letter of the updated constitution and demands of the people," Putin said at a meeting on the budget.

The Russian leader pointed to the gradual restoration of the consumer demand, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Putin noted that the unprecedented measures implemented to support the economy and the citizens amid the pandemic had proven efficient and had allowed to tamp down the crisis.

