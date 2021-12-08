Qatar and Turkey extend currency swap deal

Qatar and Turkey have announced they agreed to extend a currency swap deal between their central banks, as Ankara's lira has plunged in value fuelling an economic crisis

Doha, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Qatar and Turkey have announced they agreed to extend a Currency swap deal between their central banks, as Ankara's lira has plunged in value fuelling an economic crisis.

According to a joint statement on Tuesday, the two sides "welcomed the signing of the agreement on the extension and amendment of the Turkish lira-Qatari Riyal currency exchange arrangement" between their central banks.

The announcement came during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Doha, where he met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed enhancing cooperation in various fields including the economy.