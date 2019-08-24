UrduPoint.com
Razak Chairs Meeting On Performance Of State Life

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday chaired a meeting on the performance of State Life.

The Chairman State Life Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi, Executive Director Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, Executive Director Marketing Muhammad Izqar Khan briefed the Advisor on various challenges, issues confronted by State Life and their solutions,said press release issued by Ministry of commerce here.

SLIC management apprised the Advisor about the situation arising after the upgradation of Sales Officer cadre as Sales Manager and the steps taken to motivate the marketing force.

The Advisor was also briefed about the recent MoUs signed with leading banks to provide insurance through these Banks.

Furthermore, the management presented its plan to launch Takkaful for next month and to use moderne insurance techniques to attract and facilitate SLIC customers.

The adviser appreciated the efforts of SLIC Management for providing insurance coverage to all sections of the society all over the country; however the adviser highlighted the need for more efficient use of existing resources to improve the performance of SLIC.

He was hopeful that SLIC would continue to be the leader in the insurance industry.

