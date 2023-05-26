MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Republika Srpska's agreement on the construction of a gas pipeline from Serbia with Russia's Gazprom remains in force, the head of the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia and Herzegovina told Sputnik., expressing hope that the project will start this year.

"We hope that it (the construction) can begin this year, but it is necessary to complete all the procedures at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Milorad Dodik said.

The Bosnian Serb leader noted that Republika Srpska would do its utmost to fulfill all obligations under the contract to start the construction.

"The most important thing is that the agreement between Gazprom and Republika Srpska remains in force, and no changes are expected here," Dodik said.

He added that if other autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina hinders the realization of this project, Republika Srpska can also block their future projects.

The project of the main gas pipeline in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will connect the country with the Serbian gas transmission system and will receive gas from Russia, is currently in the preparation phase.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a Federal directorial republic which consists of two major autonomous entities - the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska - and a third self-governing part, the Brcko District.