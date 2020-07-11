RIA Novosti Correspondent Suffered From Tear Gas During Protests in Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) RIA Novosti correspondent Oleg Ivanov suffered from tear gas, which was used by Serbian police to disperse the anti-government protesters in the country's capital.

A group of protesters gathered on Friday near the parliament in Belgrade, according to Ivanov.

During the rally, the protesters threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at police, which responded with tear gas.

The correspondent came under the tear gas attack but currently feels normal.

The protests are still underway, with protesters throwing various objects at police officers.