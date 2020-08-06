UrduPoint.com
Rosneft Drills 1st Well In Vendian Deposits In East Siberia, Plans Another 16 By 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Rosneft Drills 1st Well in Vendian Deposits in East Siberia, Plans Another 16 by 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia's Rosneft said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, the East Siberian Oil and Gas Company, has drilled the first production well in Vendian deposits of the Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oil field in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and is planning to drill another 16 by 2025.

Vendian deposits overlie the world's most ancient productive Riphean deposits, which are more than 1 billion years old.

The oil-saturated part of the Vendian deposits is located at a depth of more than 2,000 meters (6,600 feet).

The extracted oil is ultra-light, contains a small amount of sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, resin and paraffins, being an optimal raw material for deep processing, according to Rosneft.

The project for full-scale development of the Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oil and gas condensate field was launched in 2014. The extracted crude is comparable to Brent in terms of density and is lighter than Russia's Urals oil.

