Rosneft, Indian Oil Company Ink Deal To Increase Oil Supplies To India - Russian Firm

Published March 29, 2023

Rosneft, Indian Oil Company Ink Deal to Increase Oil Supplies to India - Russian Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's Rosneft and Indian Oil Company have inked an agreement to significantly increase oil supplies to India and diversify its grades, the Russian company said on Wednesday.

Rosneft head Igor Sechin paid a working visit to India, during which he met with officials and heads of major oil and gas companies.

The sides also discussed the issues of expanding comprehensive cooperation in the energy industry between Rosneft and Indian companies along the entire technological chain, as well as the possibility of mutual settlements in national currencies, Rosneft said.

"Rosneft and Indian Oil Company signed an agreement on a significant increase in oil supplies to India and diversification of its grades," the company said in a statement.

