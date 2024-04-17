Open Menu

Rs 770.9m Fine Imposed On 7,364 Power Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,364 power pilferers during last 221 days and imposed Rs 770.9 million fine for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 17.2 million detection units were charged and 7299 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6065 pilferers so far.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1740 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.188.8 million on them under the head of 4283,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1275 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

132 million under 3086,000 detection units.

Similarly, 841 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.89.9 million under 2503,000 detection units.

He further said that 1077 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.110.2 million under 2174,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1902 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.186.3 million for 3934,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 529 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.63.4 million for 1260,000 detection units, spokesman added.

