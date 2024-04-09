Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 54 paisa to close at Rs301.61 against the last-day closing of Rs301.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 72 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.69 compared to the last closing of Rs350.97.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 75.68 and Rs 74.09 respectively.

