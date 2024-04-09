Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.5 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 54 paisa to close at Rs301.61 against the last-day closing of Rs301.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 72 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.69 compared to the last closing of Rs350.97.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 75.68 and Rs 74.09 respectively.
Recent Stories
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Ze ..
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealan ..
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
More Stories From Business
-
USC achieves record sales of Rs 44 billion during Ramazan34 minutes ago
-
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting10 minutes ago
-
Global markets diverge before US inflation, ECB7 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of over 70,000 points5 hours ago
-
Hybrid seeds can revolutionarize Pakistan's agricultural economy: PHHSA5 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms7 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report6 hours ago
-
Pakistan can ensure sustainable energy future by harnessing biogas potential6 hours ago
-
Remote areas now integrated into FTO network: Meher6 hours ago
-
Tobacco exports increase 32.09% to $60.581 mln in 8 months6 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms7 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago