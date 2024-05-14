Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.18 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.18 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.19.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.80 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 15 paisa to close at Rs 299.

93 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.77; whereas an increase of 12 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.55 as compared to the last closing of Rs 348.43.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.73 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

14 minutes ago
 Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

14 minutes ago
 PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

18 minutes ago
 City experiences scorching heat

City experiences scorching heat

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

18 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

18 minutes ago
 KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobac ..

KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco

22 minutes ago
 Efforts required to provide quality medical facili ..

Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor

22 minutes ago
 Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad

22 minutes ago
 Police apprehend child rapist

Police apprehend child rapist

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragg ..

Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business