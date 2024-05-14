Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.18 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.18 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.19.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.80 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 15 paisa to close at Rs 299.

93 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.77; whereas an increase of 12 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.55 as compared to the last closing of Rs 348.43.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.73 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.17.