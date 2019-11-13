Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar gained Rs0.04 and was traded at Rs 155.40 in the interbank on Wednesday against the last closing at Rs155.44, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar gained Rs0.04 and was traded at Rs 155.40 in the interbank on Wednesday against the last closing at Rs155.44, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.40 and was traded at Rs 171.12 against the last closing of Rs 171.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.42 whereas the increase of Rs 0.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.49 as compared to last closing of Rs 199.45.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs0.01 and was trade at Rs42.30 against Rs42.31 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal also declined by Rs0.01 and was trade at Rs41.43 compared to Rs41.44.