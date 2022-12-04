Russia Destroys Oil Depot Supplying Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Russian forces have destroyed an oil depot in the Kharkiv Region that supplied fuel to military vehicles of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"An oil depot supplying fuel to military vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk area has been destroyed near the settlement of Shevchenkove in the Kharkiv Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces have also destroyed a Ukrainian depot of ammunition and artillery armament near Novooleksandrivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the ministry said.