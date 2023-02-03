UrduPoint.com

Russia, Equatorial Guinea Discuss Gas Transmission In Central Africa - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russia's Energy Ministry is in talks with Equatorial Guinea on how Russian companies can help build a gas pipeline network in Central Africa, the Russian deputy energy minister said Thursday.

"Our energy companies are interested in mutually-beneficial partnerships and are ready to identify and implement promising projects.

For instance, we are discussing possible contribution of Russian companies to the Central African gas transmission system project," Sergey Mochalnikov said.

Mochalnikov met with the Equatorial Guinean ambassador to Russia, Luciano Ncogo Ndong Ayecaba, to discuss energy cooperation, which the minister said was continuing in a friendly spirit. They also agreed to cooperate within the OPEC+ group of oil exporters and the 12-nation Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

