MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia increased oil production by 2.2% up to 488 million tonnes over the 11 months of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"(Russia's oil production amounted to) 488 (million tonnes) in 11 months, yes. It is an increase of 2.2%," Novak told reporters.