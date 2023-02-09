Russia-Iran Turnover Hit Record Highs in 2022, Moscow Expects Further Growth - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Trade turnover between Russia and Iran reached record highs in 2022, and Moscow expects further growth this year, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with Sputnik.

During his visit to Tehran last month, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that trade turnover between the states increased by nearly 15% in 2022 and amounted to $4.

6 billion.

"The record numbers for bilateral trade in 2022 are largely due to the successful cooperation between Russian and Iranian enterprises in the field of agriculture. About 85% of our trade is agro-industrial products," Dedov said.

Commenting on the prospects for 2023, the ambassador said that based on the political mood and mutual economic interests, Moscow "certainly expect further growth in bilateral trade."