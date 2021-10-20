UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Interested In Increase In Gas Prices In Europe - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:37 PM

Russia is not interested in gas price surge in Europe as it can have consequences, including for Gazprom, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russia is not interested in gas price surge in Europe as it can have consequences, including for Gazprom, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"This also has certain consequences for us. Well, I'm not talking about energy now.

If there is a decrease in consumption, but such a situation ultimately leads to a decrease in consumption, this will affect our production companies, and Gazprom as well, therefore we are not interested in the endless growth of prices for energy resources, including gas. We are not interested," Putin said during a government meeting.

