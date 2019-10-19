UrduPoint.com
Russia, Serbia Sign Agreement To Develop Digital Technologies Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russia and Serbia agreed on Saturday to develop cooperation on innovations and digital technologies, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev and Serbian minister without portfolio, responsible for innovations and technological development, Nenad Popovic exchanged folders during the ceremony, which was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to the materials prepared for Medvedev's visit to Serbia, this document will be the first step toward accelerating bilateral cooperation on innovations and digital technologies.

