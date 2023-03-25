UrduPoint.com

Russia Tapping Into Cote D'Ivoire's Market Despite Competition From France - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Russia Tapping Into Cote d'Ivoire's Market Despite Competition From France - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Russia is making efforts to tap into the market of Cote d'Ivoire by offering national products despite strong competition from France, Russian Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso Alexey Saltykov told Sputnik.

"Historically, Cote d'Ivoire has been oriented toward French capital, and French companies have quite firm positions in the Ivorian economy, but this does not stop us, since there are areas where Russia has better technologies and developments. And for our part, we continue to work with Ivorian agencies and specialized organizations to offer our products and technologies," Saltykov said.

Moscow hopes that this hard work will eventually bring positive results, although the competition in the Ivorian market is very serious, the Russian diplomat added.

The ambassador also said that "now it may very well be the right time" to tap into the Ivorian market as Russia has developments useful to Cote d'Ivoire in various areas of the economy.

Cote d'Ivoire is a country located on the southern coast of West Africa. After over 65 years of the French colonial rule, the nation, along with other African states, gained independence in 1960. However, Moscow has repeatedly said that decolonization of the continent has not been completed as there are still territories remaining under colonial rule. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Russia will continue to help African countries complete the process of decolonization by promoting certain initiatives at the United Nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Moscow Russia France Independence Burkina Faso May Market From

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

50 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.