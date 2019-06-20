UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Place $2.5Bln Worth Of Eurobonds, Demand Reaches $7Bln - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

Russia to Place $2.5Bln Worth of Eurobonds, Demand Reaches $7Bln - Source

The Russian Finance Ministry will place additional issues of sovereign dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2029 in the amount of $1.5 billion with a yield of 3.95 percent per annum, and of Eurobonds maturing in 2035 in the amount of $1 billion with a yield of 4.3 percent per annum, a financial source told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry will place additional issues of sovereign dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2029 in the amount of $1.5 billion with a yield of 3.95 percent per annum, and of Eurobonds maturing in 2035 in the amount of $1 billion with a yield of 4.3 percent per annum, a financial source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ministry is placing Eurobonds on Thursday. The initial benchmark yield was about 4 percent per annum and about 4.45 percent per annum, respectively. During the collection of applications, the benchmark yield for Eurobonds-2029 was reduced to 3.95-4 percent per annum, for Eurobonds-2035 - to 4.35-4.4 percent per annum. The organizers of the placement are VTB Capital and Gazprombank.

According to the source, investors' demand amounted to about $7 billion at the time of closing the bid book.

The ministry initially placed $1.5 billion worth of Eurobonds maturing in 2029 with a yield of 4.375 percent per annum in March 2018. In March this year, it placed $3 billion worth of Eurobonds maturing in 2035 with a yield of 5.1 percent per annum. Also in March, the finance ministry conducted an additional placement of Eurobonds maturing in 2025, attracting 750 million Euros at a yield of 2.375 percent per annum.

Earlier in June, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that the ministry was considering a possibility of another placement in 2019 if conditions are favorable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia March June 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Malawi protests spread after disputed election

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to inaugurate Sir Syed Express on J ..

1 minute ago

Sharapova falls to ruthless Kerber in Mallorca

1 minute ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

1 minute ago

Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show U ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says Iran Shooting Down US Drone Likely Not ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.