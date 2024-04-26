Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 30, 2024
USD 278.
3789
GBP 348.2241
EUR 298.5056
JPY 1.7885
