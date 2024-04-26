KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 30, 2024

USD 278.

3789

GBP 348.2241

EUR 298.5056

JPY 1.7885

