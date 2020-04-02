Russia, US Agree to Work Out Stabilization Measures for Oil Market - Energy Minister

Russia and the United States have a common assessment of the situation on the oil market and agreed to work out joint measures to stabilize it, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

"First of all, we exchanged assessments of the market situation, and they are exactly the same for us, we even have the same numbers regarding the decrease in demand, ... as well as prospects for assessing today's surplus and usage of tankers and onshore storage facilities. Therefore, we agreed to be in constant contact, we agreed that we will continue to work with our colleagues in accordance with the agreements between our leaders," Novak told the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster when asked about the results of his conversation with the US Energy Secretary.