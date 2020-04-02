UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Agree To Work Out Stabilization Measures For Oil Market - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russia, US Agree to Work Out Stabilization Measures for Oil Market - Energy Minister

Russia and the United States have a common assessment of the situation on the oil market and agreed to work out joint measures to stabilize it, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia and the United States have a common assessment of the situation on the oil market and agreed to work out joint measures to stabilize it, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"First of all, we exchanged assessments of the market situation, and they are exactly the same for us, we even have the same numbers regarding the decrease in demand, ... as well as prospects for assessing today's surplus and usage of tankers and onshore storage facilities. Therefore, we agreed to be in constant contact, we agreed that we will continue to work with our colleagues in accordance with the agreements between our leaders," Novak told the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster when asked about the results of his conversation with the US Energy Secretary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same United States Market All

Recent Stories

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

42 minutes ago

EPD minister for precautions against dengue also

4 minutes ago

Provision of speedy, correct information duty of I ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. to take all possible measures to save people ..

4 minutes ago

Health ministry moves ICA in Pakistan Medical and ..

4 minutes ago

AMC to start coronavirus test during next week: Az ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.