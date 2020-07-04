Russian Cybersecurity Group-IB Names Main Cyber Threat in Coming Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Financial crime, espionage and cyber-terrorism are the main threats that will develop in the digital sphere in the coming years, Ilya Sachkov, general director and founder of Group-IB, specializing in preventing cyberattacks, told Sputnik.

Answering Sputnik's question about what threats await the cybersecurity realm, Sachkov said that it was difficult to accurately predict as the cybercrime market changes so rapidly, but he also acknowledged a silver lining.

"It's hard to guess, but the main points [inthe coming decade] will be as follows, financial crime will be the most developed and most common. This is again good for the population, because it will be easy to build a defense strategy: how can someone make money off of me? How can someone rob me? The answers to these two questions, if explored a little in the form of a mind map, can completely build a digital security strategy for a person," Sachkov said.

Sachkov saw the other threats as emerging from the corporate realm as from the national level.

"There is also political espionage, interstate and corporate, and cyber-terrorism. These are all three main things that will develop in the coming years," Sachkov added.

Cybersecurity has become a key point in the national security of many nations and is subject to much investigation and investment by nations.

Earlier in the week, a fire broke out at Iranian nuclear facility Natanz, which some Iranian security officials said may have been caused by a cyberattack from Israel. An Israeli cyberattack that destroyed functioning Iranian centrifuges for uranium enrichment in 2010 was the first recorded incidence of cyberattacks causing palpable, physical damage.