Russian Energy Minister Says Had No New Contacts With Saudi Counterpart on Saturday Attack

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he had had no new contacts with his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Salman, following an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, but could not exclude that they might talk.

On Monday, Novak said he was planning to speak to bin Salman, following a Saturday attack that knocked out more than half of the country's daily oil output. The Houthi movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"No, we haven't talked," Novak said, adding that specialists in both countries were always in touch.

"We might talk, yes. Our specialists are in touch, there is no new information so far," the minister said, when asked if such a conversation could happen in the near future.

Houthis are fighting against the Yemeni government backed by a Saudi-led coalition. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has suggested that Iran was to blame for the attack. Tehran refuted the allegations.