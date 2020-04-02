UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister Says No Sense For Country To Boost Oil Production Now

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Energy Minister Says No Sense for Country to Boost Oil Production Now

It makes no sense for Russia to increase oil production at the moment, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) It makes no sense for Russia to increase oil production at the moment, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, it is simply not practical to do [increase production] in the current situation... During the forecast period of reduced consumption in the near future, it is probably not economically feasible to increase it in any way," Novak told the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster in an interview.

